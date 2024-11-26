Clean Seas Adjusts Guidance Amid Fish Mortality Concerns

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (AU:CSS) has released an update.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited has withdrawn its FY25 sales and EBITDA guidance due to unexpectedly high fish mortalities in its Year Class 2024 cohort. While the company investigates the cause and assesses the impact, it reports positive developments with its Year Class 2025 cohort and the successful deployment of a new automated feed barge. These advancements are expected to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

