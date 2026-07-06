Clean Harbors vs. Waste Management: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Clean Harbors leads the hazardous waste and environmental services niche with highly specialized facilities.

Waste Management provides massive scale and stability through its dominant solid waste and recycling network.

Which environmental services leader is the better addition to your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Clean Harbors ›

As global sustainability demands intensify, deciding between specialized hazardous waste leader Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) and solid waste giant Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is a vital choice for long-term industrial investors.

Clean Harbors thrives in the complex niche of chemical disposal and emergency response, while Waste Management provides essential collection and recycling services to millions of households. While both operate in the environmental services space, their business models differ significantly in scale and regulatory exposure, making each attractive to different types of investors.

The case for Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors focuses on hazardous waste management and environmental services within the industrial stocks sector. The company operates a vast network of incineration, treatment, and landfill facilities across North America, serving specialized sectors like chemical manufacturing and oil refining. Its InSite Service program embeds experts directly at client locations, creating a recurring and sticky revenue stream from Fortune 500 companies.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $6.0 billion, reflecting roughly 2.4% growth compared to the previous year. Net income for the period was approximately $391.0 million, demonstrating the company's ability to remain profitable despite the technical complexity of its operations. This performance followed a steady trend of revenue expansion over the prior two fiscal years.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.3x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity. The current ratio stands at 2.3x, suggesting the company has $2.30 in short-term assets for every dollar of short-term debt. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital spending, was nearly $438.2 million for the fiscal year.

The case for Waste Management

Waste Management operates a massive network of collection and recycling assets across North America. Its recent acquisition of Stericycle significantly expanded its reach into the healthcare sector, enabling the disposal of medical waste and the secure destruction of documents. The company serves a diverse mix of residential, municipal, and industrial clients, with no single customer accounting for more than 5% of revenue.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $25.2 billion, a 14.2% increase over the prior year. Net income was approximately $2.7 billion, showing strong top-line and bottom-line growth. This expansion was driven by both organic volume growth and the strategic integration of healthcare-focused waste services.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio of 2.3x measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity. The current ratio of 0.9x indicates the company has slightly fewer short-term assets than short-term liabilities, a common trait in capital-intensive utility-like businesses. Free cash flow for the period was robust at approximately $2.8 billion.

Risk profile comparison

Clean Harbors faces significant regulatory oversight, evidenced by a 2026 settlement with the U.S. EPA concerning its Safety-Kleen division. The company also manages approximately $230.7 million in environmental remediation and landfill closure liabilities. Integrating the $225 million acquisition of Terra Nova Solutions presents operational risks as it expands wastewater capabilities.

Waste Management is currently navigating the complex integration of its Stericycle acquisition, which involves synchronizing billing and operational systems. The company also manages long-term financial commitments for 257 landfills and remains exposed to volatile markets for recycling commodities. It competes for residential contracts against large peers like Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in various regional markets.

Valuation comparison

Waste Management has a lower forward P/E (price versus future earnings estimates) than Clean Harbors, which has a lower P/S ratio (price versus revenue).

Metric Clean Harbors Waste Management Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 33.8x 28.2x 246.5x P/S ratio 2.6x 3.7x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Clean Harbors and Waste Management both help businesses and communities manage waste, but they do so in very different ways. Which is the better investment in 2026?

Waste Management is a familiar name to many people. It serves both individual households and businesses, providing trash removal and recycling to its customers, which generates a fairly consistent source of revenue. It pays a steady dividend and also rewards its shareholders with stock buybacks. The company is currently expanding through its acquisition of Stericycle, which handles medical waste. And though this offers great growth potential, it’s also an added risk. While it doesn’t have a lot of competition in its space, its pricing power is often limited by contracts with municipalities.

Clean Harbors is more specialized, dealing with hazardous waste treatment and disposal. It has a major catalyst for growth: the stricter EPA regulations recently imposed on the disposal of “forever chemicals.” However, its growth depends in part on regulatory requirements, and higher fuel costs can pressure margins because its incinerators consume significant amounts of energy.

The choice ultimately depends on an investor’s personal goals and risk tolerance. Those who want a reliable, dividend-paying investment may find Waste Management to be the better choice. But growth-focused investors may prefer the high-moat, regulation-driven opportunity presented by Clean Harbors.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends WM. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.