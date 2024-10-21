Clean Harbors Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Clean Harbors, presenting an average target of $265.57, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $252.00. Observing a 10.72% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $239.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Clean Harbors among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $252.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $274.00 $235.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $256.00 $223.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $264.00 $242.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $252.00 $245.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $275.00 $240.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $268.00 $242.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Clean Harbors's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Clean Harbors's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental and industrial services provider. It provides parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Breaking Down Clean Harbors's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Clean Harbors displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Clean Harbors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clean Harbors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Clean Harbors's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

