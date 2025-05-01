Clean Harbors Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $254.91, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. Highlighting a 4.66% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $267.36.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Clean Harbors's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $255.00 $250.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $255.00 $268.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $250.00 $270.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $205.00 $240.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $220.00 $250.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Lowers Buy $285.00 $290.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $254.00 $256.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $270.00 $280.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $270.00 $284.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $272.00 $285.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $268.00 $268.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Clean Harbors's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Clean Harbors's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clean Harbors analyst ratings.

Discovering Clean Harbors: A Closer Look

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental and industrial services provider. It provides parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Clean Harbors's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Clean Harbors displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Clean Harbors's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CLH

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CLH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.