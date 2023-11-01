Clean Harbors Slips As Earnings Decline Below View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) are falling more than 6% Wednesday morning after the waste management company announced lower third-quarter earnings, below analysts' view.

The company's earnings for the third quarter declined to $91.34 million, or $1.68 per share from $135.80 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company reported adjusted earnings of $91.34 million or $1.68 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.10 per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, rose to $1.37 billion from $1.36 billion last year, but was below the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

CLH, currently at $143.88, has traded in the range of $109.36-$178.33 in the last 1 year.

