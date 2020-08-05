Clean Harbors Re-establishes FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) said it is re-establishing its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2020, Clean Harbors projects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $470 million to $500 million, based on anticipated reported net income in the range of $53 million to $84 million.

"Based on the visibility into our business and end markets, we are reestablishing annual guidance. Despite continued economic uncertainties, we are confident that we can achieve these new targets given our market leadership and the actions we have taken in response to the pandemic," said Alan McKim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Harbors.

