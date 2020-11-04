Markets
Clean Harbors Raises FY20 Adj. EBITDA Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH, CLHB) raised its fiscal 2020 outlook ranges for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow.

The company now projects full-year adjusted EBITDA in a range of $530 million to $550 million, based on reported net income in a range of $104 million to $130 million. The company now forecasts adjusted free cash flow for the year in a range of $250 million to $270 million.

In August, Clean Harbors re-established its fiscal 2020 outlook and forecast adjusted EBITDA in a range of $470 million to $500 million, based on anticipated reported net income in a range of $53 million to $84 million.

