Clean Harbors Provides Q1, FY24 Adj. EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH, CLHB) initiated its adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.

For the first quarter, Clean Harbors expects adjusted EBITDA to grow 2 to 3 percent.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion, based on anticipated net income in a range of $365 million to $415 million, and adjusted free cash flow in a range of $340 million to $400 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.