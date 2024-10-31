Clean Harbors price target raised to $280 from $260 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Clean Harbors (CLH) to $280 from $260 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported “mixed’ Q3 results and lowered its 2024 guidance primarily due to weaker demand for base oil products in the Safety-Kleen Sustainability segment, though the firm remains enthusiastic about disposal pricing in the Environmental Service segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

