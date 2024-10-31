News & Insights

Stocks
CLH

Clean Harbors price target raised to $280 from $260 at Truist

October 31, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Clean Harbors (CLH) to $280 from $260 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported “mixed’ Q3 results and lowered its 2024 guidance primarily due to weaker demand for base oil products in the Safety-Kleen Sustainability segment, though the firm remains enthusiastic about disposal pricing in the Environmental Service segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.