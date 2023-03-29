Clean Harbors Presents Growth Targets For 2027, CEO Alan McKim To Become CTO

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH), while announcing five-year vision 2027 growth targets on Wednesday, the company said it expects to generate 2027 adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.4 billion and adjusted free cash flow of ~$600 million. This projection is based on expected revenue growth of 100-300 basis points above U.S. GDP and expected adjusted EBITDA growth of 200-300 basis points above revenue growth.

The company looks ahead to a model combining both organic growth and acquisitions.

The company plans to invest in acquisitions using a mix of cash and debt that enables the company to maintain a net debt leverage of ~2.0X.

As part of a planned transition, Clean Harbors Founder Alan McKim will step down as president and CEO on March 31 and will become the executive chairman and chief technology officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.