Clean Harbors, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $48.99 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $39.33 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.57 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.0% to $1.12 billion from $0.80 billion last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $48.99 Mln. vs. $39.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $1.12 Bln vs. $0.80 Bln last year.

