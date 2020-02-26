Clean Harbors, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $24.15 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $16.43 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.29 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $871.01 million from $858.20 million last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $23.29 Mln. vs. $13.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $871.01 Mln vs. $858.20 Mln last year.

