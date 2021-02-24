Clean Harbors, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $39.33 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $24.15 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.03 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $796.19 billion from $871.01 billion last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $35.03 Mln. vs. $23.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $796.19 Bln vs. $871.01 Bln last year.

