Clean Harbors, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $91.34 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $135.80 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91.34 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.37 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $91.34 Mln. vs. $135.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.68 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.10 -Revenue (Q3): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

