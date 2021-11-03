Clean Harbors, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $65.44 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $54.91 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.22 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $951.48 million from $779.34 million last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $62.22 Mln. vs. $49.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $951.48 Mln vs. $779.34 Mln last year.

