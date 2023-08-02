Clean Harbors, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $115.77 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $148.16 million, or $2.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $115.77 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.40 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $115.77 Mln. vs. $148.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.13 vs. $2.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.09 -Revenue (Q2): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

