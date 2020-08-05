Markets
Clean Harbors, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $29.02 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $36.24 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.90 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.3% to $710.00 million from $868.68 million last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $28.90 Mln. vs. $36.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q2): $710.00 Mln vs. $868.68 Mln last year.

