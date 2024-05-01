Clean Harbors, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $69.83 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $72.40 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69.83 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.38 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $69.83 Mln. vs. $72.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.29 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.