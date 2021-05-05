Clean Harbors, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $21.74 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $11.57 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.38 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $808.15 million from $858.56 million last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $23.38 Mln. vs. $15.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $808.15 Mln vs. $858.56 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.