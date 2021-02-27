Clean Harbors, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$3.1b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Clean Harbors surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.42 per share, a notable 16% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:CLH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Clean Harbors are now predicting revenues of US$3.27b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 4.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 7.1% to US$2.26 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.33b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.10 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Clean Harbors' earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 14% to US$97.30. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Clean Harbors at US$104 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$67.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Clean Harbors' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.1% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.0%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 6.7% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Clean Harbors is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Clean Harbors' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Clean Harbors going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Clean Harbors is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

