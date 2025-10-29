Clean Harbors, Inc. Reports Climb In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLHB) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $118.80 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $115.21 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $1.55 billion from $1.53 billion last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $118.80 Mln. vs. $115.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.55 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.

