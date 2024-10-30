Clean Harbors, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $115.21 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $91.34 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $1.529 billion from $1.365 billion last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $115.21 Mln. vs. $91.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.12 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.529 Bln vs. $1.365 Bln last year.

