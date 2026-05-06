Clean Harbors, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLHB) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $63.20 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $58.68 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $1.459 billion from $1.432 billion last year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $63.20 Mln. vs. $58.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.459 Bln vs. $1.432 Bln last year.

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