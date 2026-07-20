Clean Harbors' Founder Parted With 1,265 Shares. He Still Holds Over 2 Million

Key Points

The executive disposed of 1,265 shares for a total value of approximately $393,000 as of the July 17, 2026, transaction date.

The executive maintains an indirect position of about 2.2 million shares held through the McKim 2007 Trust, the McKim 2026 Annuity Trust, and the McKim 2025 Annuity Trust.

This transaction was a non-discretionary tax withholding event and does not reflect a change in the executive's discretionary outlook on the company.

10 stocks we like better than Clean Harbors ›

Alan S. McKim, executive chairman and chief technology officer of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH), disposed of 1,265 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026. This non-discretionary transaction was executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of equity awards, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $392,884 Shares sold 1,265 Post-transaction shares (total) 2,262,615 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 30,154 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 2,232,461 Post-transaction value $702.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($310.58); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($310.58).

Key questions

What was the nature of this share disposition?

The activity was an automatic tax withholding event triggered by the vesting of restricted stock, a common procedure where a portion of a vested award is surrendered to cover mandated tax liabilities.

The activity was an automatic tax withholding event triggered by the vesting of restricted stock, a common procedure where a portion of a vested award is surrendered to cover mandated tax liabilities. How is the executive's remaining equity structured?

The vast majority of the executive's exposure is held indirectly through multiple entities, including 2,065,368 shares in the McKim 2007 Trust and additional positions in the McKim 2026 and 2025 Annuity Trusts.

The vast majority of the executive's exposure is held indirectly through multiple entities, including 2,065,368 shares in the McKim 2007 Trust and additional positions in the McKim 2026 and 2025 Annuity Trusts. How does the current market valuation relate to this transaction?

The shares were valued at $310.58 per share at the time of the transaction, and the company has delivered a 36% return over the one-year period ending July 17, 2026.

The shares were valued at $310.58 per share at the time of the transaction, and the company has delivered a 36% return over the one-year period ending July 17, 2026. Does this move impact the executive's overall equity control?

The disposition affected only 4% of the executive's direct holdings, leaving his total beneficial interest in the company largely unchanged.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $310.58 Market Capitalization $16.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $395.5 million

Company Snapshot

Clean Harbors delivers comprehensive environmental and industrial services across North America through two primary divisions: Environmental Services, which manages hazardous and non-hazardous waste collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal, and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions, which provides complementary environmental solutions.

The company generates revenue through a diversified service-based model that includes waste management operations, resource reclamation, environmental remediation, and industrial cleaning services, serving as a critical infrastructure provider for industrial and commercial customers requiring regulatory compliance and waste management solutions.

Clean Harbors serves a broad customer base across industrial, commercial, and municipal sectors throughout North America, with particular strength in serving manufacturing, petrochemical, energy, and transportation industries that require specialized hazardous waste handling and environmental compliance services.

Clean Harbors is a leading North American environmental and industrial services provider with a market capitalization of $16.4 billion and TTM revenue of $6.1 billion. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its integrated service offerings, extensive collection and treatment infrastructure, and deep expertise in regulatory compliance and hazardous waste management. With TTM net income of $395.5 million, Clean Harbors demonstrates strong operational performance and profitability within the essential waste management and environmental services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

McKim is Clean Harbors' founder; he started the business in 1980 and still controls a stake worth north of $600 million through his trusts. Such a small number of shares being disposed to cover a tax bill on vested stock is a bookkeeping consequence of how he's compensated, and the price tells you as much: It landed exactly at the day's close, which is how withholding is calculated rather than how a real order fills.



The business, however, is worth more of your attention. First-quarter revenue set a record at $1.46 billion, adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to $247.9 million, and margin widened to 17%. Co-CEO Eric Gerstenberg said the company "began 2026 with better-than-expected first-quarter results," buoyed by both key segments: The hazardous waste side extended a long margin-improvement streak, while the Safety-Kleen unit caught a late-quarter jump in base oil prices. For long-term investors, that Safety-Kleen swing might be the thing to track. Oil pricing is volatile, as we’ve seen time and time again these past few months, and it's the reason management felt confident enough to raise guidance.

Should you buy stock in Clean Harbors right now?

Before you buy stock in Clean Harbors, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Clean Harbors wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 20, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.