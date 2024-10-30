Clean Harbors falls -12.1%

Clean Harbors (CLH) is down -12.1%, or -$31.77 to $231.62.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CLH:
- Clean Harbors cuts FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $1.1B-$1.12B from $1.13B-$1.17B
- Clean Harbors reports Q3 EPS $2.12, consensus $2.18
- Is CLH a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Clean Harbors Expands Board, Elects Co-CEOs as Directors
- Clean Harbors appoints Battles Gerstenberg to board of directors
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.