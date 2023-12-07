News & Insights

Markets
CLH

Clean Harbors Expands Share Repurchase Program By $500 Mln

December 07, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH), a waste management company, Thursday announced that it has authorized a $500 million expansion of its existing share repurchase program.

As of December 1, around $54 million of availability remained in the existing program. The company plans to fund the buyback through existing cash.

The company can repurchase its common stock on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions periodically, as per the repurchase program.

In pre-market activity, Clean Harbors shares are trading at $164.29, up 0.46% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.