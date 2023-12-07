Clean Harbors Expands Share Repurchase Program By $500 Mln

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH), a waste management company, Thursday announced that it has authorized a $500 million expansion of its existing share repurchase program.

As of December 1, around $54 million of availability remained in the existing program. The company plans to fund the buyback through existing cash.

The company can repurchase its common stock on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions periodically, as per the repurchase program.

In pre-market activity, Clean Harbors shares are trading at $164.29, up 0.46% on the New York Stock Exchange.

