CLEAN HARBORS Earnings Results: $CLH Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLEAN HARBORS ($CLH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.55 per share, beating estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $1,431,120,000, missing estimates of $1,446,416,283 by $-15,296,283.
CLEAN HARBORS Insider Trading Activity
CLEAN HARBORS insiders have traded $CLH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL LOUIS BATTLES (CO-CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,457,400
- ERIC W GERSTENBERG (CO-CEO) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $1,515,291
- LAUREN STATES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,541 shares for an estimated $381,766.
- BRIAN P WEBER (EVP (CHESI)) sold 861 shares for an estimated $224,987
- ROBERT SPEIGHTS (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES) sold 610 shares for an estimated $146,485
CLEAN HARBORS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of CLEAN HARBORS stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 697,630 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,552,568
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 592,341 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,321,357
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 183,027 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,121,833
- INVESCO LTD. removed 174,466 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,151,605
- CI INVESTMENTS INC. added 168,579 shares (+1020.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,796,771
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 148,864 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,259,560
- C WORLDWIDE GROUP HOLDING A/S removed 137,536 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,652,535
CLEAN HARBORS Government Contracts
We have seen $26,140,272 of award payments to $CLH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 3M FLUORINERT ELECTRONIC LIQUID FC-3283: $8,517,960
- WASTE DISPOSAL: $1,315,351
- FY23: HAZARDOUS MATERIAL MANAGEMENT AND DISPOSAL: $901,871
- FY24 DCF INDUSTRIAL HAZARDOUS AND NON-HAZARDOUS WASTE REMOVAL/DISPOSAL: $777,000
- NARCOTICS DESTRUCTION SERVICES: $722,871
CLEAN HARBORS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CLH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
