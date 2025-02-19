CLEAN HARBORS Earnings Results: $CLH Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLEAN HARBORS ($CLH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.55 per share, beating estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $1,431,120,000, missing estimates of $1,446,416,283 by $-15,296,283.

CLEAN HARBORS Insider Trading Activity

CLEAN HARBORS insiders have traded $CLH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL LOUIS BATTLES (CO-CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,457,400

ERIC W GERSTENBERG (CO-CEO) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $1,515,291

LAUREN STATES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,541 shares for an estimated $381,766 .

. BRIAN P WEBER (EVP (CHESI)) sold 861 shares for an estimated $224,987

ROBERT SPEIGHTS (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES) sold 610 shares for an estimated $146,485

CLEAN HARBORS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of CLEAN HARBORS stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLEAN HARBORS Government Contracts

We have seen $26,140,272 of award payments to $CLH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CLEAN HARBORS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CLH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

