Clean Harbors (CLH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for Clean Harbors prior to the announcement:

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clean Harbors’ third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion, indicating growth of 35.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for the Environmental Services segment’s revenues is pegged at $1,097 million, indicating 47.1% growth from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The segment is expected to have been aided by contributions from the HydroChemPSC (HPC) acquisition, higher volumes in CLH’s disposal and recycling facilities, pricing initiatives, solid demand across its service businesses and strength in its Industrial Services business.

The consensus estimate for the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment’s revenues is pegged at $261 million, indicating growth of 26.7% from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number. The segment is expected to have gained from strength in Clean Harbors’ base oil and blended products.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.02 per share, implying growth of 77.2% from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. Low expenses might aid bottom-line results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Clean Harbors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Clean Harbors has an Earnings ESP of +5.87% and a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks worth considering from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +129.17% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Trane Technologies plc (TT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.