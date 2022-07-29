Clean Harbors (CLH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, before market open.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for Clean Harbors prior to the announcement:

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clean Harbors’ second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, indicating growth of 33.2% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

The consensus mark for the Environmental Services segment’s revenues is pegged at $991 million, indicating 36.9% growth from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The segment is expected to have been aided by contributions from the HydroChemPSC acquisition, higher volumes in CLH’s disposal and recycling facilities, pricing initiatives, solid demand across its service businesses and strength in its Industrial Services business.

The consensus estimate for the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment’s revenues is pegged at $246 million, indicating growth of 21.8% from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number. The segment is expected to have gained from strength in Clean Harbors’ base oil and blended products.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.53 per share, implying growth of 28.6% from the prior-year quarter’s actuals.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Clean Harbors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Clean Harbors has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LUMN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP has an Earnings ESP of +7.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

TuSimple has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.6% for the current year. TSP has an expected revenue growth rate of 135.8% for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 74.4% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



