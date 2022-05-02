Clean Harbors (CLH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's Ahead?

Clean Harbors, Inc. ( CLH ) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4, before market open.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for Clean Harbors prior to the announcement:

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clean Harbors’ first-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.06 billion, indicating growth of 30.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

The consensus mark for Environmental Services’ segment revenues is pegged at $836 million, indicating 27.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The segment is expected to have been aided by contributions from the HydroChemPSC acquisition, solid demand for the company’s disposal and recycling services, and strength across its Industrial Services and Field Services businesses.

The consensus estimate for Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions’ segment revenues is pegged at $184 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.3%. The segment is expected to have been aided by strength across the company’s base and blended oil.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 63 cents per share, implying year-over-year growth of 50%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Clean Harbors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Clean Harbors has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 62.6% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.5%.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +29.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Opendoor Technologies has a long-term earnings growth of 5.2%.

Opendoor Technologies has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75.54%, on average.

FLEETCOR FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCOR has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.3% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

FLEETCOR has a long-term earnings growth of 16%.

