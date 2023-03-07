Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock up 2.3% Post Q4 Earnings Beat

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Strong results impressed investors as the stock rose 2.3% since earnings release on Mar 1.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 8 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.44 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by 61.8%. Total revenues of $1.28 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and grew 14.2% year over year.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Revenues by Segment

Environmental Services’ (ES) revenues of $1.04 billion grew 15% year over year. The uptick was backed by higher volumes of high-value waste streams, pricing initiatives and strength in its Industrial Services businesses.

Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions’ (SKSS) revenues of $238.4 million grew 9% year over year.

Profitability Performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $224.2 million increased 29% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 17.5% from 15.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment-wise, ES’ adjusted EBITDA was $239.4 million, up 35.3% year over year. SKSS’ adjusted EBITDA was $54.3 million, down 11.9% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Clean Harbors exited fourth-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $492.6 million compared with $449 million at the end of the prior quarter. Inventories and supplies were $324.99 million compared with $294.2 million in the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $2.41 billion compared with $2.51 recorded in the prior quarter.

CLH generated $268.7 million of net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $171.8 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 20% from the prior year.

For 2023, adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $1.010 billion and $1.050 billion.

Adjusted free cash flow for the current year is expected between $305 million and $345 million. Net cash from operating activities is projected in the range of $705-$765 million.

