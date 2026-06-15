Is Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Clean Harbors (CLH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Clean Harbors is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 234 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CLH has gained about 22.7% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -11.9%. This means that Clean Harbors is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (KSPI). The stock is up 3.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clean Harbors belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.2% so far this year, so CLH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved -17.6% so far this year.

Clean Harbors and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (KSPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.