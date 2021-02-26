Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Down 2.5% Since Q4 Earnings Beat

Clean Harbors, Inc.CLH reported mixed fourth-quarter 2020 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Despite such encouraging bottom-line results, shares of the company have lost 2.5% since its earnings release on Feb 24.

Adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 70.3% and increased 50% year over year. Total revenues of $796.2 million missed the consensus mark by 0.8% and declined 8.6% year over year due to the unprecedented market conditions.

Over the past year, shares of Clean Harbors have gained 11.8% against 17.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Revenues by Segment

Environmental Services revenues of $546.06 million declined 5.5% year over year. Safety-Kleen revenues of $250.79 million fell 14.6% year over year.

Profitability Performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $136.06 million increased 2.9% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points (bps) year over year to 17.1%.

Segment wise, Environmental Services’ adjusted EBITDA was $132.11 million, up 12.7% year over year. Safety-Kleen’s adjusted EBITDA of $52.67 million declined 21.1% year over year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Clean Harbors exited fourth-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $519.1 million compared with $475.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. Inventories and supplies were $220.49 million compared with $220.9 million in the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $1.55 billion was flat sequentially.

The company generated $113.17 million in net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $69.58 million.

2021 Guidance

Clean Harbors expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $545-$585 million. Net income is anticipated to be in the band of $105-$146 million. Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $215 million and $255 million. Net cash from operating activities is projected between $400 million and $460 million.

Currently, Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Get Free Report



Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Free Stock Analysis Report



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.