Clean Harbors' (CLH) Shares Expand 3.9% Post Q2 Earnings Beat

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

The earnings beat seems to impress the investors as the stock rose 3.9% since the earnings release on Aug 2.

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.13 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%, but declined from year-ago quarter’s figure by 12.7%. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.67% but grew 3.1% year over year.

Revenues by Segment

Environmental Services’ (ES) revenues of $1.17 billion grew 7.3% year over year, surpassing our estimated $1.10 billion. The uptick was backed by higher volumes of high-value waste streams, pricing initiatives and strength in its Industrial Services businesses.

Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions’ (SKSS) revenues of $225.75 million declined 15% year over year.

Profitability Performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $287.51 million decreased 7% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 20.6% from 22.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment-wise, ES’ adjusted EBITDA was $305.6 million, up 13.5% year over year. SKSS’ adjusted EBITDA was $53.4 million, down 44.9% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Clean Harbors exited second-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $238.8 million, compared with $304.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. Inventories and supplies were $325.9 million, compared with $322.4 million in the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $2.29 billion, lower than the prior quarter’s figure of $2.41 billion.

CLH generated $207.57 million of net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Capital expenditure was $122.6 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $86 million.

Guidance

For 2023, adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $1.02 billion and $1.06 billion.

Adjusted free cash flow for the current year is expected between $305 million and $345 million. Net cash from operating activities is projected in the range of $705-$765 million.

