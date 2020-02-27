Clean Harbors (CLH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.22, changing hands as low as $74.10 per share. Clean Harbors Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLH's low point in its 52 week range is $62.54 per share, with $88.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.00.

