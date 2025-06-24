Clean Harbors (CLH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $230.19, changing hands as high as $231.26 per share. Clean Harbors Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLH's low point in its 52 week range is $178.29 per share, with $267.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $230.75.

