Clean Harbors (CLH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark.

CLH’s earnings per share of $1.82 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3% and grew 26.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.3 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.1% but grew 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Revenues

Environmental Services’ revenues of $1.1 billion grew 7.2% year over year, surpassing our estimate of $1.1 billion. The uptick was backed by service growth, increased disposal volumes, solid pricing, and the addition of Thompson Industrial.

Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions’ revenues of $215.8 million declined 6.6% year over year, missing our estimate of $227.5 million mainly due to weakness in base oil and blended pricing.

Profitability Performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $254.9 million increased 13.7% year over year and missed our estimate of $256.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased 150 basis points (bps) year over year to 19%.

Segment-wise, ES adjusted EBITDA was $278.7 million, up 16.4% year over year. SKSS adjusted EBITDA was $46.85 million, down 13.7% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Clean Harbors exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $444.7 million compared with $336 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Inventories and supplies were $327.5 million compared with $311.5 million in the prior quarter.

Long-term debt was $2.3 billion, unchanged from the prior quarter.

CLH generated $278.9 million in net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. The capital expenditure, net of disposals, was $110.4 million. The adjusted free cash flow was $173 million.

Guidance

For 2024, adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $1.05 billion and $1.11 billion. The adjusted free cash flow for the current year is expected between $340 million and $400 million.

CapEx is projected to be $400-$430 million.

Earnings Snapshot of Some Business Services Stocks

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

FI’s EPS of $2.19 (excluding 40 cents from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9% and increased 14.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.64 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.1%. Organic revenue growth was 12%, driven by growth in the Acceptance and Payments segment.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

EFX reported $1.81 in adjusted EPS (excluding 75 cents from non-recurring items), surpassing the consensus estimate by 4% and increasing 19.1% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.33 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.1% and increased 10.7% from the year-ago figure.

