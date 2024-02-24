Clean Harbors (CLH) Price Target Increased by 6.61% to 199.89

The average one-year price target for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) has been revised to 199.89 / share. This is an increase of 6.61% from the prior estimate of 187.49 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 176.75 to a high of 223.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.45% from the latest reported closing price of 184.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Harbors. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLH is 0.38%, a decrease of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 57,352K shares. The put/call ratio of CLH is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,655K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 85.30% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,957K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,827K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 91.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,574K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 2.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,525K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Clean Harbors Background Information

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India.

