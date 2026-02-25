Clean Harbors (CLH) Price Target Increased by 10.41% to 298.37

The average one-year price target for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) has been revised to $298.37 / share. This is an increase of 10.41% from the prior estimate of $270.25 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.82% from the latest reported closing price of $284.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Harbors. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 13.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLH is 0.34%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 60,561K shares. The put/call ratio of CLH is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,183K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,574K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 86.69% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 2,782K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446K shares , representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,376K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 60.24% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,886K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares , representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 7.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,641K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 9.81% over the last quarter.

