Clean Harbors (CLH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clean Harbors (CLH) closed at $107.65, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the environmental services company had lost 7.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 12.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clean Harbors as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, up 67.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.29 billion, up 36.09% from the prior-year quarter.

CLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.78 per share and revenue of $5.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +86.26% and +33.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clean Harbors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clean Harbors has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.17.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.