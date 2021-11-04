Clean Harbors (CLH) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Ups View
Clean Harbors, Inc.CLH reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.14 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.5% and increased 26.7% year over year. Total revenues of $951.5 million beat the consensus mark by 3.6% and grew 22% year over year.
So far this year, shares of Clean Harbors have gained 40.9% against the 2% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s check out the numbers in detail.
Revenues by Segment
Environmental Services’ revenues of $745.63 million grew 14.6% year over year. The uptick was backed by solid demand of the company’s disposal and recycling services, and strength across many of its service businesses.
Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions’ revenues of $205.79 million grew 59.9% year over year. The uptick was backed by the solid demand of the company’s base and blended oil, which led to a healthy pricing environment.
Profitability Performance
Adjusted EBITDA of $185.1 million increased 10% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 19.5% from 21.5% in the year-ago quarter.
Segment-wise, Environmental Services’ adjusted EBITDA was $166.5 million, down 7.5% year over year. Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA was $70.8 million, up more than 100% year over year.
Clean Harbors, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Clean Harbors exited third-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $646.66 million compared with $595.57 million at the end of the prior quarter. Inventories and supplies were $228.68 million compared with $215.73 million in the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $1.55 billion was flat sequentially.
The company generated $102.8 million in net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $61.1 million.
Guidance
Clean Harbors has raised its guidance for the year. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $655 million and $675 million compared with the previously mentioned $620-$650 million. Net income is expected between $171 million and $196 million compared with the earlier mentioned $159-$163 million.
Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $310 million and $330 million compared with the previously mentioned $285-$315 million. Net cash from operating activities is projected between $500 million and $540 million compared with the earlier stated $475-$525 million.
Currently, Clean Harbors sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Performances of Other Business Services Companies
Equifax’s EFX third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year on a reported and 14% on a local-currency basis.
IQVIA’s IQV third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and improved 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year on a reported and 21.1% on a constant-currency basis.
Omnicom’s OMC third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Click to get this free report
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.