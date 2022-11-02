Clean Harbors Appoints Eric Gerstenberg & Michael Battles As Co-CEOs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) has appointed Chief Operating Officer Eric Gerstenberg and Chief Financial Officer Michael Battles as co-CEOs, effective March 31, 2023. They will be succeeding founder Alan McKim. McKim will become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Technology Officer.

Gerstenberg joined Clean Harbors in 1989. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer. Battles joined Clean Harbors in 2013 as Chief Accounting Officer before being elevated to Chief Financial Officer in 2016.

"Eric and Mike are proven leaders here at Clean Harbors and each brings a unique set of talents to their new role as co-CEOs," McKim said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.