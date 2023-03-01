Markets
Clean Harbors Appoints Eric Dugas As New CFO

March 01, 2023 — 08:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH, CLHB), a provider of environmental and industrial services, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Accounting Officer, Eric Dugas, as its new chief financial officer with effect from March 31.

Dugas will succeed current CFO Michael Battles, who, as announced earlier, will become co-CEO with Chief Operating Officer Eric Gerstenberg on the same day.

Dugas was named Chief Accounting Officer soon after joining the company. Dugas spent over a decade at Deloitte & Touche before joining Clean Harbors.

