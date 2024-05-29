Clean Energy Transition Inc. Unveils New Identity

Rogue Resources (TSE:RRS) has released an update.

Clean Energy Transition Inc., formerly known as Rogue Resources Inc., has officially changed its name and ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange to ‘TRAN’, reflecting its strategic shift towards the energy transition sector. Shareholders are assured that no action is required on their part following the change, and trading under the new name and ticker commenced at market open on the announcement date. The company, which is involved in high-quality quartz projects integral for solar energy panels, will soon launch a new website and host an investor call to discuss its rebranding and future plans.

For further insights into TSE:RRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.