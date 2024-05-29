News & Insights

Stocks

Clean Energy Transition Inc. Unveils New Identity

May 29, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rogue Resources (TSE:RRS) has released an update.

Clean Energy Transition Inc., formerly known as Rogue Resources Inc., has officially changed its name and ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange to ‘TRAN’, reflecting its strategic shift towards the energy transition sector. Shareholders are assured that no action is required on their part following the change, and trading under the new name and ticker commenced at market open on the announcement date. The company, which is involved in high-quality quartz projects integral for solar energy panels, will soon launch a new website and host an investor call to discuss its rebranding and future plans.

For further insights into TSE:RRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.