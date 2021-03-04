Clean Energy, Total sign JV to develop carbon-negative fuel and infrastructure

March 4 (Reuters) - Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE.O and its largest shareholder Total SE TOTF.PA said on Thursday they have formed a joint venture to develop carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) production facilities in the United States.

The companies have made an initial commitment of $100 million in the JV, but that could be raised to $400 million at a later stage, Clean Energy said in a statement.

