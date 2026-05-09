Clean Energy Stock Face-Off: Bloom Energy vs. Brookfield Renewable -- Which Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Oil is the headline-grabbing energy source, but the world is continuing to shift toward cleaner alternatives.

Bloom Energy is seeing fast-growing demand as it builds its service-driven backlog.

Brookfield Renewable Partners' distribution continues to steadily grow as it expands its clean energy footprint.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

The world is focused on oil and natural gas prices because of the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. That makes a lot of sense given the importance of these fuels to the global economy. However, the real growth in the broader energy sector is still driven by rising demand for cleaner energy alternatives.

There are many ways to invest in clean energy, but one of the fastest-growing businesses in the sector right now is Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). At the other extreme of the investment spectrum is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP), which is more focused on returning value to shareholders via steadily growing distribution payments. Which one is a better choice?

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Bloom Energy is flying high

Bloom Energy has spent years developing its hydrogen fuel cell technology. Its fuel cells are manufactured in a factory and can be easily placed where needed. Moreover, the fuel cells can be linked to increase the power available from an installation. Given that the technology doesn't produce greenhouse gases, it is very attractive to companies that need power for a facility that isn't connected to the grid or for backup power.

Right now, however, Bloom Energy appears to be in the right place at the right time. The growth in demand for data centers is outpacing electric utilities' ability to supply them with power. Sometimes data centers can't even get grid connections. Bloom Energy's fuel cells can get those data centers up and running more quickly. At the end of 2025, the company had a $6 billion product backlog, which was 2.5x the size of the backlog at the end of 2024.

But that's just the front-end story. Each new power cell sold creates a service contract, generating recurring revenue. At the end of 2025, the service backlog was $24 billion, suggesting years of reliable revenue ahead. For growth-oriented investors, Bloom Energy will likely be an attractive stock. But there's one small problem. The stock has risen more than 1,600% over the past 12 months. You need to believe very strongly in the company's ability to keep growing if you are going to buy this stock.

Brookfield Renewable is all in on clean energy

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates a globally diversified portfolio of clean energy assets and sells power under long-term contracts. It generates reliable cash flows to support its lofty 4.7% yield. The distribution has increased regularly for a decade, growing at an annualized rate of 5% over that span. The long-term goal is for distribution growth of 5% to 9% per year. This isn't a particularly exciting business, but it is a reliable one.

Brookfield Renewable has an investment-grade balance sheet, and its funds from operations (FFO) have grown at a healthy 8% clip over the past decade. Moreover, the generating portfolio includes solar, wind, hydroelectric, energy storage, and nuclear power, so it is a virtual one-stop shop for investors looking to add clean energy exposure to their portfolios.

The one complication is that Brookfield Renewable is an active portfolio manager. It is always buying, selling, and building assets. So it requires a bit more monitoring than a regulated electric utility might. Still, long-term dividend investors will probably find it very appealing.

Which one is better?

Bloom Energy's swift price advance will likely turn off investors with a value focus. To buy the stock, you need to believe strongly that its rapid growth, tied to its fuel cell technology, will continue for years to come. It is likely to appeal to a relatively small number of investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is an income stock, so it will mostly appeal to dividend lovers. That said, the business's slow-and-steady growth, coupled with a well-above-market yield, will likely appeal to a far wider group of investors than Bloom Energy's skyrocketing shares. In fact, you don't need to believe in a specific technology to buy Brookfield Renewable; you just need to believe that the growth in clean energy demand is going to continue for years into the future.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.