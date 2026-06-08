Clean Energy or Pipeline Infrastructure? ICLN and AMLP Are Betting on Different Energy Futures.

Key Points

Alerian MLP ETF provides significant income through infrastructure-focused master limited partnerships but carries a substantially higher expense ratio than iShares Global Clean Energy ETF.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF offers broader global diversification across renewable sectors, whereas Alerian MLP ETF is concentrated in North American energy pipelines and storage.

Alerian MLP ETF has demonstrated lower price volatility relative to the broader market and a smaller maximum drawdown compared to iShares Global Clean Energy ETF over recent years.

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Investors choosing between iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) and Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) may weigh the clean energy fund's lower costs against the MLP fund's significantly higher dividend yield and lower historical volatility.

Both funds target the energy sector but through vastly different lenses. ICLN focuses on the global transition to renewable power and technology. AMLP focuses on midstream infrastructure, specifically master limited partnerships (MLPs) that transport and store traditional energy products like oil and natural gas.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric ICLN AMLP Issuer iShares ALPS Funds Expense ratio 0.39% 1.01% 1-yr return (as of June 3, 2026) 83.7% 17.1% Dividend yield 1.1% 7.6% Beta 1.07 0.50 AUM $3.3 billion $12.3 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

AMLP is considerably more expensive, carrying an expense ratio more than double that of ICLN. However, for income-focused investors, the Alerian fund provides a much higher payout, with a yield gap of 7.6% percentage points.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric ICLN AMLP Max drawdown (5 yr) (57.1%) (20.9%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,110 $2,184

What's inside

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) concentrates heavily on energy infrastructure, with 98% of the portfolio in the energy sector and 2% in utilities. It holds just 14 positions, making it a highly concentrated bet on midstream assets. Its largest positions include Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) at 12.67%, Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) at 12.55%, and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) at 12.48%. The fund was launched in 2010 and paid $4.02 per share over the trailing 12 months.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) provides broader exposure with 145 holdings across utilities (33%), industrials (28%), and energy (26%). Top holdings include Bloom Energy Class A (NYSE:BE) at 12.36%, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) at 10.01%, and Nextpower Class A (NASDAQ:NXT) at 7.95%. Launched in 2008, the fund uses an ESG screen to select its components and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.27 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Clean energy investing has been a rollercoaster that tests investor conviction. After four consecutive years of losses that wiped out nearly half its value, ICLN surged more than 45% in 2025 and has continued climbing in 2026. Despite the recent run, ICLN's five-year annualized return is basically flat.

AMLP is the quieter, less glamorous ETF. Pipeline infrastructure generates steady, contract-based income regardless of energy politics or commodity prices. That reliability has translated into a yield that dwarfs ICLN's and lower historical volatility that appeals to income investors.

The choice between these funds comes down to which energy story you believe in right now. ICLN is a bet that the clean energy recovery has real momentum behind it and that the brutal 2021 to 2024 period was just a correction. AMLP is a bet on the durability of fossil fuel infrastructure and the income it quietly generates year after year. Both carry real risk, just very different kinds.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, First Solar, and Nextpower. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.