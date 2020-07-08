Clean Energy Fuels Partners With Chevron on Southern California Port Trucks Program

Energy giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and natural-gas fueling station operator Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) have announced a new initiative to supply truck operators serving the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with renewable natural gas (RNG).

The plan, called Adopt-a-Port, seeks to reduce emissions related to port traffic by offering truck operators a carbon-negative fuel source near the ports. Clean Energy Fuels will operate the program, while Chevron will supply the RNG to the fueling stations, and provide funding to help subsidize new RNG-powered truck purchases. Clean Energy Fuels currently operates more than 530 natural-gas fueling stations in the U.S. and Canada.

Image source: Clean Energy Fuels.

Greg Roche, vice president of Clean Energy, said, "Switching trucks to fuel with RNG is vital to improving air quality and fighting climate change in our country's largest port complex." The ports currently have a Clean Trucks Program and Clean Air Action Plan, which this initiative supports.

Truck operators that join Adopt-a-Port will agree to use the Clean Energy fueling stations supplied with Chevron RNG. Clean Energy says the RNG-powered trucks reduce smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions by 98 percent compared to diesel trucks while also eliminating climate pollutants.

Chevron said the Adopt-a-Port initiative advances the company's commitment to increasing the use of renewable energy to support its business. It also has a partnership with California Bioenergy to sell biomethane obtained from dairy farms to be used as fuel for trucks, buses, and heavy equipment. Chevron also is invested in ChargePoint, which supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Clean Energy Fuels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

