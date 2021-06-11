Clean Energy Fuels' (NASDAQ:CLNE) Wonderful 404% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

It hasn't been the best quarter for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 26% in that time. But that isn't a problem when you consider how the share price has soared over the last year. Few could complain about the impressive 404% rise, throughout the period. So the recent fall isn't enough to negate the good performance. The real question is whether the fundamental business performance can justify the strong increase over the long term.

Clean Energy Fuels wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Clean Energy Fuels actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 20%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 404%. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CLNE Earnings and Revenue Growth June 11th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Clean Energy Fuels will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Clean Energy Fuels shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 404% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 27%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Clean Energy Fuels has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

We will like Clean Energy Fuels better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

