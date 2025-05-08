CLEAN ENERGY FUELS Earnings Results: $CLNE Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS ($CLNE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.17 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $103,760,000, beating estimates of $99,934,204 by $3,825,796.

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS Insider Trading Activity

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS insiders have traded $CLNE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT M. VREELAND (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 4 purchases buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $64,130 and 0 sales.

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of CLEAN ENERGY FUELS stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLNE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/13/2025

